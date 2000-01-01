Established in the year 1980, SHREYAS is a team of highly qualified experts as well as young professionals, consisting of Architects, Planners, Building Technologists, Valuers, Engineers, Quality Consultants, landscape Architects and Interior Designers. Amongst a wide range of services rendered, the skill is in the methods of construction, designing and planning of building, ISO 9000 Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, TQM, skill of Supervision of their construction of the highest degree is available with SHREYAS.





In the earlier days, words like ‘Architectural Planning’ or 'Quality Consciousness' were unheard of but for the Modern Man his home is not a shelter, it has to conform to his physical and his spiritual well being. The two aspects of the Modern Man's life is that he leads two lives, one is in a group – his place; the other - his own identity - his own home. Each of these two can be made comfortable, useful.

SHREYAS is in the business of providing the service pertaining to the two aspects of the Modern Man's life one in a group – his place of work or recreation his own identity - his own home.

Each of these two should be made comfortable and useful.

We at SHREYAS make efforts to create a functional as well as a personal surrounding for living, for working or for leisure.

SHREYAS has a strong impetus towards design sensibilities and is committed to sustainability and GREEN Building solutions