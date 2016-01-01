- LALITHA DESIGN STUDIO, setup in HYDERABAD, VIZAG, VIJAYAWADA, in 2016. is a company offering high-end interior designing solutions. LALITHA DESIGN STUDIO caters to its clients not only in Hyderabad but also in other major areas in
Telangana, Andhrapradesh and Bangalore.
- The firm is completely centered to the needs of clients and is involved at both- micro and macro levels in projects. From initiation tocompletion the company works on various high-end residential bungalows, apartments, corporate offices, showrooms, and even health care and industrial projects. Our average work process goes through understanding clients requirements through meetings and discussions, thorough examination of the site, proposing layouts as per their needs.
- Services
- interior designing
- building plans
- elevations for commercial and residential buildings
- 3d designing
- Service areas
- hyderabad, vizag, and vijayawada
- Address
-
530045 Vizag
India
+91-7036377058 lalithadesignstudio.co.in
Our Approach
Communication is key. We're here for whatever you need. We'll help you solidify your
vision and keep in constant contact until your dream is realized!
Our Network
With a collective experience our network is vast! From architects and builders, we've got every step of the process covered!