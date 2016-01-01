Your browser is out-of-date.

Lalitha Design Studio
Architects in Vizag
    Project in Beeramguda
    Project in Miyapur
    Project in Gachibowli
    • LALITHA DESIGN STUDIO, setup in HYDERABAD, VIZAG, VIJAYAWADA, in 2016. is a company offering high-end interior  designing solutions. LALITHA DESIGN STUDIO caters to its clients not only in Hyderabad but also in other major areas in

    Telangana, Andhrapradesh and Bangalore. 

    • The firm is completely centered to the needs of clients and is involved at both- micro and macro levels in projects. From initiation tocompletion the company works on various high-end residential bungalows, apartments, corporate offices, showrooms, and even health care and industrial projects. Our average work process goes through understanding clients requirements through meetings and discussions, thorough examination of the site, proposing layouts as per their needs.
    Services
    • interior designing
    • building plans
    • elevations for commercial and residential buildings
    • 3d designing
    Service areas
    hyderabad, vizag, and vijayawada
    Address
    530045 Vizag
    India
    +91-7036377058 lalithadesignstudio.co.in
    Our Approach

    Communication is key. We're here for whatever you  need. We'll help you solidify your

    vision and keep in constant contact until your dream is realized! 

    Our Network

    With a collective  experience our network is vast! From architects and builders, we've got every step of the process covered!

