ZHUJI EDD MACHINERY CO.,LTD
Plumbers in Zhuji
Services

  • copper fitting
  • bushes
  • worm gear

Projects

    Worm shafts, ZHUJI EDD MACHINERY CO.,LTD ZHUJI EDD MACHINERY CO.,LTD ArtworkSculptures
    Worm shafts

    ZHUJI EDD MACHINERY CO.,LTD is an international trade enterprise combined with

    factory, specializing in the manufacturing of continuous casting, sand casting,

    centrifugal casting, bronze casting,die casting,and finished products with

    copper,steel and aluminum.We both have our own copper casting foundry and CNC

    machining factory,which enable us to supply both precision castings and finished

    products.We have advanced quality testing equipment for chemical analysis.The

    quality parameters that we adhere with are as per International standard such as

    BS & ASTM. We continues to pursue advanced management provide perfect

    after-sales service and security work.Our clients include many OEM customers who

    specialize in air-conditioner,the coal gas,ceramic equipment, chain equipment,

    transmission parts,textile machinery and construction machinery.

    Our factory provide all types of copper fittings, bushes, copper nuts, copper

    slide blocks, gears, worms, copper shaftings, copper valves, copper impellers,

    washers, pneumatic fittings and so on. These products are widely used in air

    conditioner, engineering machinery, coal machinery, textile machinery,

    mechanical transmission parts, shipbuilding, metallurgy, mining and air

    operated,the hot-water heat,the coal gas, the air compressor,the

    refrigeration,the chemical industy,spinning and weaving, plumbing engineering

    project and so on.

    Service areas
    • America
    • Canada
    • Japan
    • India
    • China
    • Zhuji
    Address
    Diankou town, Zhuji city, Zhejiang province, China
    311800 Zhuji
    China
    +86-18857518883 www.bronzecast.net
