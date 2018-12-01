Your browser is out-of-date.

JUDSON ASSOCIATES
Architects in Kochi
Reviews (11)
    Judson Associates is an unique building design company, both exterior and interior, with its headquarters based at Kochi, India and branch offices at Dubai, UAE, with a wide experience of more than 20 years in the industry. Established in 1990, Judson Associates’ We have a multifaceted team, highly experienced and professional, who has specialization in different industries and sectors. Our team will work in close coordination with the clients to conceptualize their requirements and offer them best solutions.

    We believe that our past experiences and the differences in our backgrounds contribute highly to our success as innovators and aid us in our creativity. Our human resources constitute qualified and well experienced designers, engineers, consultants,planners, visualizers, supervisors, accountants,...etc.

    Judson Associates holds its pride in its team consisting of key designers ,engineers , interior designers and 3d visualisers who has an experience across a range of design disciplines, from Commercial Buildings and Corporate Interior to Hospitality, Senior Lining and Healthcare environments plus personal residents, villas and flats. Our experience and our credentials are of the highest caliber.


       

    For more details visit: https://www.judsonassociates.net/


    • INTERIOR DESIGN
    • MODULAR KICHEN
    • MONUMENT DESIGN
    • ARCHITECTURAL
    • LIVING ROOM DESIGN
    • PRAYER ROOM
    • EXTERIOR DESIGN
    KOCHI and DUBAI
    Judson Associates Pvt Ltd 6th Floor, KNA Plaza Kundanoor ByPass Junction, Maradu P.O Ernakulam Dist, Kerala
    682304 Kochi
    India
    +91-4844015772 www.judsonassociates.net
    https://www.judsonassociates.net/gallery/

    https://www.judsonassociates.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/777.pdf


    memory stones
    Nice design, interior & landscape is very good.. ❤❤
    7 months ago
    Mohammed Sadik
    Wonderful team! they are very knowledgeable and helped me tremendously with my project @Goldtower Cochin. About Mr. Judson, each time he has gone above and beyond my expectation. The team is super friendly and are really easy to work with. They answer all my doubts right away and all communications are timely and very professional. Thank you so much! I couldn’t recommend them more! Ten stars! Look no further you want to work with this team!
    10 months ago
    Shiju Kr
    Amezing experience in My life.. Make a magic with great hand ...and that magic will implement experienced team ....and supporting staffs drownings.... Thanking for Judson assosiates.pvt ....
    11 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
