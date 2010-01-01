ESPACIO ARCHITECTS is Ahmedabad based design firm established in 2010 having professional practice in MASTER PLANNING, ARCHITECTURE, LANDSCAPE DESIGN AND INTERIOR DESIGN and offering consultancy services all over India.

The Firm handles Total Design Services for Architectural and Interior Design services and Project Management as per client’s requirements and is familiar with local and national codes & building regulations. The Firm also handles turnkey projects of private and government sector both as per requirements.

The firm is proficiently equipped to handle jobs of various types and magnitude ESPACIO ARCHITECTS also specializes in handling the Projects for Interior Designing of Residential apartments, pent house, bungalows and Commercial spaces such as Offices, Restaurants, and Showrooms etc.

We look forward to a successful working relationship in the future. Should you need any further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.