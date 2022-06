COMPANY PROFILE

FLAMINGO IS A CHANDIGARH BASED FIRM, WORKING IN THE FIELD OF ARCHITECTURE, INTERIOR DESIGN, AND LANDSCAPE DESIGN SINCE 2013, WE ESTABLISH OUR EXPANSION IN JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN IN 2015. WE ARE INVOLVED IN PROJECTS OF A VARIED RANGE. OUR FORTE WORKS AROUND OFFICES, RESIDENCES, HOTELS, FARM HOUSES, RESTAURANTS, CAFE, LOUNGE, APARTMENTS, BOUTIQUES, AND INSTALLATIONS. OUR PRIMARY AIM TO DESIGN, SO AS TO OPTIMISE THE SPACE AND PROJECT THE BEST IN IT. WE TRY TO BRING TO LIFE, THE ASPIRATIONS OUR CLIENTS HAVE WITH THEIR SPACE.

WE AIM TO ACHIEVE MODERN CONTEMPORARY SPACES AND BUILDINGS, TO SHOWCASE AN INTERNATIONAL APPROACH TO PROJECT.

WE HAVE THE PRIVILEGE OF WORKING NOT ONLY IN JAIPUR BUT IN CITIES ACROSS INDIA- CHANDIGARH, PANCHKULA, DELHI, GURGAON, JODHPUR, KANPUR, MUMBAI, BENGALURU.

FLAMINGO OFFICE WORKS AS A TEAM. IT HELPS IN MULTIPLYING THE EFFORTS AND CREATIVITY PUT INTO EACH PROJECT. WITH OUR PROFESSIONAL, CREATIVE AND DEDICATED SET OF EMPLOYEES WE ARE ABLE TO PROVIDE QUALITY, FUNCTIONAL AND INNOVATIVE DESIGNS. FLAMINGO EXPERTISE

FROM THE CONCEPTUAL STAGE TO THE EXECUTION / CONSTRUCTION STAGE, A STRUCTURED PROCESS IS ADOPTED AND FOLLOWED. THIS AIMS TO COMPLETE EACH AND EVERY PROJECT ON TIME. INPUTS FROM THE CLIENT COMBINED WITH THE DESIGN SENSIBILITIES OG THE TEAM TOGETHER HELPS US DELIVER PROJECT EFFICIENTLY.

WE WORK CLOSELY WITH THE TECHNICAL AGENCIES IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE THE MOST INNOVATIVE DESIGNS POSSIBLE AND ALSO HELP PRODUCE THE BEST WORKMANSHIP.

FLAMINGO FORTE

INNOVATIVE DESIGN DEDICATED TEAMWORK FUNCTIONAL SPACES

COMPLETION ON TIME BUDGET CONTROL