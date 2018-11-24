Your browser is out-of-date.

Kings crafts co
Furniture & Accessories in Jodhpur, Rj
    • Industrial furniture, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Brown
    Industrial furniture, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Living roomTV stands & cabinets Iron/Steel Brown
    Industrial furniture, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Living roomSide tables & trays Iron/Steel Brown
    +13
    Industrial furniture
    Craved living room furniture, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Living roomSofas & armchairs Solid Wood Brown
    Craved living room furniture, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Living roomSide tables & trays Solid Wood Blue
    Craved living room furniture, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Living roomTV stands & cabinets Solid Wood White
    +3
    Craved living room furniture
    Bedroom Furniture , Kings crafts co Kings crafts co BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Brown
    Bedroom Furniture , Kings crafts co Kings crafts co BedroomBedside tables Wood Brown
    Bedroom Furniture , Kings crafts co Kings crafts co BedroomDressing tables Wood Brown
    +1
    Bedroom Furniture
    cafe Furniture , Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Dining roomChairs & benches Metal Wood effect
    cafe Furniture , Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Dining roomTables
    cafe Furniture , Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Dining roomTables
    +3
    cafe Furniture
    Industrial lightings, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Living roomLighting Iron/Steel Red
    Industrial lightings, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Living roomLighting Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
    Industrial lightings, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Dining roomLighting Iron/Steel Black
    +17
    Industrial lightings
    Restaurant furniture, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Blue
    Restaurant furniture, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Dining roomTables Solid Wood White
    Restaurant furniture, Kings crafts co Kings crafts co Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Yellow
    +1
    Restaurant furniture
    Show all 7 projects

    Kings crafts co was establish in 2012 as a manufacturer and exporter of solid wood and industrial furniture with the concept to customise the product according to buyer need and fulfill it. We strongly believe in maintaining the high quality standards of our product and services to match our customers expectation.

    Kings Crafts is growing under the leader ship of Mr. Ganesh Jain who gained 20 years of experience in this industry and his specialization in production helps our production team to customize the product keeping all the technicalities in check makes our product more useful and reliable.

    We have a good infrastructure setup in Jodhpur Rajasthan with very skilled labour. we make all type of solid wood furniture, wood mainly used are sheesham (rosewood), mango wood, acacia (babool), and old teak wood. all the woods properly treated and chemically seasoned to avoid any kind of damage to product. for the finishing part high quality of color and chemical are used so that the product does not gets affect by the weather . for powder coating we use branded powder which give a nice shine to the product.

    you can share your furniture images with us via email or whatsaap which you can make. we work on the project basis or in bulk quantity and the production time depends on the size of the project and design of the furniture. for more details you can connect to us via phone email or whatsaap. Feel free to ask for cataloge.

    Services
    Cafe furniture, restaurant furniture, and home furniture
    Service areas
    All over India and abroad
    Address
    51,Transport Nagar,Basni 2nd Phase,industrial area
    342001 Jodhpur, Rj
    India
    +91-9928197338 www.kingscraftsco.com
