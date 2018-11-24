Kings crafts co was establish in 2012 as a manufacturer and exporter of solid wood and industrial furniture with the concept to customise the product according to buyer need and fulfill it. We strongly believe in maintaining the high quality standards of our product and services to match our customers expectation.

Kings Crafts is growing under the leader ship of Mr. Ganesh Jain who gained 20 years of experience in this industry and his specialization in production helps our production team to customize the product keeping all the technicalities in check makes our product more useful and reliable.

We have a good infrastructure setup in Jodhpur Rajasthan with very skilled labour. we make all type of solid wood furniture, wood mainly used are sheesham (rosewood), mango wood, acacia (babool), and old teak wood. all the woods properly treated and chemically seasoned to avoid any kind of damage to product. for the finishing part high quality of color and chemical are used so that the product does not gets affect by the weather . for powder coating we use branded powder which give a nice shine to the product.

you can share your furniture images with us via email or whatsaap which you can make. we work on the project basis or in bulk quantity and the production time depends on the size of the project and design of the furniture. for more details you can connect to us via phone email or whatsaap. Feel free to ask for cataloge.