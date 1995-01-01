In the year 1995, 3 young architecture
graduates from IIT Kharagpur started an architectural practice called Tevatia Chauhan & Sharma Architects. The practice specialized and excelled in developing individual family homes. In 2003, the practice was rechristened as Design Forum International (DFI), with a clear intent to foster an egalitarian organizational ethos where distinctive architectural talent finds self-expression and can contribute in a democratic and collaborative work environment. The practice has since grown from strength to strength and is currently marching ahead with a vibrant team of over 100 professionals; each pursuing a distinctive value based architectural spirit that DFI imbues. DFI executes each piece of work undertaken with a deep sense of optimism, excellence and integrity, keeping in mind that each project is a legacy for our future generations. While DFI plays its role as an agent of change, its efforts are rooted in the principles of responsiveness to local context and sustainable architecture. DFI’s prime objective is to achieve excellence in design, perfectly in balance to both time and cost. Our team is committed to emphasize communication and design for the people and environment. Having won many accolades for our works, DFI has emerged as an institution which attracts great design minds; who love to thrive in a professionally charged environment focusing on every detail and exploring new design methodology for every project.
DFI Portfolio Mixed-use and Retail : 8 Million sqft Group Housing : 51 8 Million sqft Townships : 2100 Acres Offices and IT Parks : 6 8 Million sqft
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Architecture
- construction
- MEP
- Service areas
- India and New Delhi
- Company awards
- Realty plus excellence awards (north) 2015, Architect of the Year (Residential)- Anoj Tevatia, Michael Schumacher World Tower
- NDTV—Grohe design and architecture award 2014, Nomination, Park View spa
- Images Shopping Center Awards 2013—Most Socially Responsible Shopping for Select Citywalk
- Building Information Bureau (BIB)- Real Estate Services Award, 2009
- VM & RD Retail Design Awards, 2008, Merit Certificate, Shopping malls and arcades for Select Citywalk
- Society Interiors, Building design award 2011, runner up, best retail building design, Select Citywalk
- Bharat Jyoti Award, Outstanding services achievements and contributions, Anand Sharma
- Address
-
K-47, Kailash colony
110048 New Delhi
India
+91-8447733144 www.designforuminternational.com