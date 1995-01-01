Sandeep Khosla is the Founder and Principal of Khosla Associates, a leading Architecture and Interior Design firm in Bangalore, India. Sandeep studied architecture at Pratt Institute, New York, then returned to India to establish Khosla Associates in 1995.

The firm headed by Sandeep Khosla and other principal Amaresh Anand create a versatile body of work ranging from architecture and interiors of residences and corporate offices to retail and hospitality spaces. They have in the past 15 years of practice won over 20 National Awards including the Inside Outside Designer of the Year Award, 2010. Most recently they were The ‘Education’ Category winner at the INSIDE World Festival of Interiors 2013 in Singapore.

Khosla Associate’s distinct style of tropical residential architecture uses local materials and concepts, but reinterprets them with a unique and contemporary design sensibility. The firm's interest in global/local trends in fashion, lifestyle and design is reflected in their varied palette of bar, restaurant and hotel projects across India. Their clients range from individual home owners to companies such as Biocon, the Park hotels, Nike, MTV and Hard Rock Café to educational institutions like Delhi Public School and the Doon School.

Sandeep Khosla was picked by India Today magazine as one of the fifty men and women under the age of 35 from various fields of enterprise who are poised to be leaders of tomorrow, by Home Review magazine as one of India’s eight leading designers and by Construction World Magazine as one of the countries’ top 10 architects. Wallpaper magazine (UK) listed Khosla Associates in 2011 as one of India’s 10 most innovative architectural practices. Architectural Digest named Khosla Associates in 2014 and 2105 as one of the 50 most influential names in Indian Architecture and Design.

Sandeep Khosla has been a speaker at several international design conferences. Some of these include Kyoorius Design Yatra, Goa, 2011; 361 Degrees “Architecture of Purpose” , Mumbai, 2013; India Design ID, New Delhi, 2013; Institute of Contemporary Arts, London, 2004. Sandeep was a Jury member at the World Architecture Festival (Inside) 2014.

The work of Khosla Associates is featured regularly in important Architectural and Interior publications from around the world.