6 Years 07 months experience in handling various projects from conception, planning, designing & execution including preparation of presentation & working drawings.

Worked on varieties of projects– Food court, Mall, Entrance & Lift Lobby, Marketing & sales office, 4 Star Hotel, Restaurant, Club house, Memorial, Museum, Tourist Interpretation Centre, Cultural Centre, Shopping complex, Institute, School, Hospital, Cinema hall, Town ship, residence, Housing, Spa, Interior Design, Product & Furniture Design.