Born in urban 21st century India, Josmo is a multi-disciplinary design house that believes in the amalgamation of age-old craft with contemporary design. Dedicated to revolutionising the space of furniture, lighting and products; our ethos centres around an ingenuity bound only by functionality. With a Manufacturing facility located in Goa, our artists, product designers & makers have a versatile ‘Playground’ to bring their ideas to life. From designing to building and everything in between, Josmo blends craft and industry to create pieces and spaces that, in fact, speak to you.