Josmo Studio
Furniture & Accessories in Panjim
    • FORSYTH LODGE - HOSPITALITY, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Colonial style garage/shed
    FORSYTH LODGE - HOSPITALITY, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
    FORSYTH LODGE - HOSPITALITY, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Classic style living room
    +4
    FORSYTH LODGE - HOSPITALITY
    VILLA MAJAZA - RESIDENTIAL, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Modern living room
    VILLA MAJAZA - RESIDENTIAL, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Modern living room
    VILLA MAJAZA - RESIDENTIAL, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Modern style bedroom
    +3
    VILLA MAJAZA - RESIDENTIAL
    JOSMO STUDIO - GOA, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Commercial spaces
    JOSMO STUDIO - GOA, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Classic airports
    JOSMO STUDIO - GOA, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Industrial style bars & clubs
    +3
    JOSMO STUDIO - GOA
    EL ARBOL- GOA, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Rustic style living room
    EL ARBOL- GOA, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Rustic style living room
    EL ARBOL- GOA, Josmo Studio Josmo Studio Rustic style media room
    +4
    EL ARBOL- GOA

    Born in urban 21st century India, Josmo is a multi-disciplinary design house that believes in the amalgamation of age-old craft with contemporary design. Dedicated to revolutionising the space of furniture, lighting and products; our ethos centres around an ingenuity bound only by functionality. With a Manufacturing facility located in Goa, our artists, product designers & makers have a versatile ‘Playground’ to bring their ideas to life. From designing to building and everything in between, Josmo blends craft and industry to create pieces and spaces that, in fact, speak to you.

    Services
    • Furniture Manufacturing
    • Prototyping
    • Furniture Designing
    • Interior Styling
    Service areas
    Pan India and Panjim
    Address
    Plot No. 106-110, Pilerne Industrial Estate
    403511 Panjim
    India
    +91-8326719001 www.josmostudio.com

    Reviews

    Vaibhav Sawant
    7 months ago
    Manoj Chauhan
    Job 👌 this work record my
    5 months ago
