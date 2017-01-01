Your browser is out-of-date.

NBP interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Jaipur
Reviews (9)
    Nuttsbunny Interiors is an interior designing company in Jaipur celebrated for its thoughtful, & refined design approach. Setting an unmatched standard of beauty and perfection, we are known among the best & affordable interior designing in Jaipur. Our determination and hunger to achieve creative excellence and our willingness to listen to our customers and offer solutions make us the top level interior designers in Jaipur & outside Jaipur. We cover all locations.

    Service areas
    Jaipur
    Address
    603, Simpex Gordhan Mall, Plot no 1, Khatipura road, Jhotwara, Jaipur, Rajasthan-302012
    302012 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9602036711 www.nbpinteriors.in

    Reviews

    abhirath tiwari abhirath tiwari
    Had a great experience with this company a young team but defiantly they are having a great knowledge office situated in a great location near Akshardham mandir they took my turnkey construction project and I was a bit nervous in the early stage but they built my confidence towards their work ethic I also gave the interiors of my villa to them and I am extremely happy with their work totally recommended for my side 5/5 star
    5 months ago
    Project date: February 2017
    BSBCAPTIONS 007 BSBCAPTIONS 007
    good management
    10 months ago
    BSBCAPTIONS 007 BSBCAPTIONS 007
    best quality, on time.
    10 months ago
    Project date: January 2021
