D&#39;fine art
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (5)
    At D’fine art we take pride in our creativity,conceptualization, execution and capabilities to provide tailor made solutions for high end interiors requirements of our clients for their Residential, Retail, Industrial and Commercial spaces. Our teams are fully equipped to take over a bare-shell at any location, be it in a High Rise Tower, Malls, High-Streets or Corporate Parks, and handle the project from scratch to finish including Concept Designing, Lay outing, Technical Outlines, Off-Site Furniture Fixtures, Ceiling, Flooring, Lighting, Painting, Electrical Works, Architectural Façade Works, Production Design, etc.

    Services
    • Residential Interiors
    • Retail
    • Theme parks
    • Production design
    • corporate
    • commercial
    • entertainment
    • media
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    A-201-206, Fairlink Center, Off link road, Andheri West
    400053 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9967222605 www.dfineart.in

    Reviews

    RAKESH RATHOD
    Nice pool to deal with
    over 2 years ago
    SAMEER KADAM (SAID)
    Architecture and Interior designing firm
    over 2 years ago
    Afzal Muneeri
    Supper Designs, Interiors, Production Design, Entertainment....
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
