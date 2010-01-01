Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aarcs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Navi Mumbai
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residence

    Aarcs was established in 2010,a proprietory firm. Mrs Hetal Jujare ,the Co –Founder of space planning and design firm , who offers a full turnkeysolutions.Handledmany projects & now is an single enterpreneur byherself since its inception, Aninterior designer with more than 12 years experience who loves working onvastly diverse projects, both large and small, Ateam who specializes in Residential,Retail,Lobbies andare dedicated to achieving the most out of your available space. Basedin Mumbai (NaviMumbai), Aarcsprides on working closely with all clients individually to achieve the highest standards of designand craftsmanship.

    OUR VISION :

    Completesatisfaction of client by achieving the highest standards of design andcraftsmanship with best aesthetic and quality to shadow company’s character

    Services
    • High end residences
    • Show flats
    • builder's lobbies
    • cafes
    • offices
    • Retail spaces
    Service areas
    Navi Mumbai
    Address
    Plot88,Koper Khairane
    400709 Navi Mumbai
    India
    +91-9892824865
      Add SEO element