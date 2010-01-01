Aarcs was established in 2010,a proprietory firm. Mrs Hetal Jujare ,the Co –Founder of space planning and design firm , who offers a full turnkeysolutions.Handledmany projects & now is an single enterpreneur byherself since its inception, Aninterior designer with more than 12 years experience who loves working onvastly diverse projects, both large and small, Ateam who specializes in Residential,Retail,Lobbies andare dedicated to achieving the most out of your available space. Basedin Mumbai (NaviMumbai), Aarcsprides on working closely with all clients individually to achieve the highest standards of designand craftsmanship.

OUR VISION :

Completesatisfaction of client by achieving the highest standards of design andcraftsmanship with best aesthetic and quality to shadow company’s character