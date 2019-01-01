Your browser is out-of-date.

Inaraa Designs
Architects in Noida
Reviews (5)
Projects

    Why Inaara?

    ‘Inaraa’ means ‘the first ray of sunlight’. Our design ideology is thus inspired by the first ray of sunlight, that brings with it, the freshness of a new day. Illuminating the world, it makes everything visible. 

    We make our clients' dreams visible in the designs we create, with an experiential approach that ensures freshness and uniqueness like a new day. 


    Our ideology -

    Inaraa is an architectural design firm, where we want to change the way people experience spaces and environments. 

    We believe that good design is a blend of the environment and the story it has to tell. Taking a human-centric approach, we believe in architecture that doesn't just look good, but is also inclusive of the people that interact with it. 

    We create that which is simple, yet sophisticated and invokes a connection that makes our clients' feel one with the design.

    The more connected one feels to a space, the more they want to return to that environment; in a business context, this translates to more hotel stays, more returning customers, more brand ambassadors, or happy employees willing to spend quality time in a comfortable office space. 

    Sustainable design is also an integral part of our ideology, hence we let our clients choose whether they would like their design to be environment friendly by making use of natural elements and creating buildings that are self-cooling, airy and well illuminated by natural light.

    At Inaraa, we communicate with our clients to understand their vision and translate it into designs that allow them to experience the same in real world.

    Email ID: inaraa.designs03@gmail.com

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Interior Designing
    • Landscape Designing
    • Furniture Designing
    • Vastu Consultancy
    Service areas
    Delhi-NCR
    Address
    sector-136
    201304 Noida
    India
    +91-9873585200 www.inaraadesigns.com

    Reviews

    Shreyansh Mittal Shreyansh Mittal
    You guys have like amazing ideas. Truly impressed by your work. Looking forward to the Hotel and resort Projects.  I would also say your team is really polite and always on time.  A big thumbs up to your work. It’s been a great experience having you work on my projects.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: April 2019
    Devanshi Srivastava Devanshi Srivastava
    Could not have been happier with this process and the ideas. The team hit all the milestones as promised on the timeline and was so much fun to work with! Highly recommend this amazing and easy service that gives the personal touch to the interiors.!
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: March 2019
    aru.j1812
    Inaraa Designs is one such firm that is careful of the clients wishes and wants. They try to incorporate ideas given by the client in their designs in their own creative way such that it complements the general theme of the design and also maximises customer satisfaction. Inaraa Designs will surely be my first choice for my future projects as well.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
