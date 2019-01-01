Why Inaara?

‘Inaraa’ means ‘the first ray of sunlight’. Our design ideology is thus inspired by the first ray of sunlight, that brings with it, the freshness of a new day. Illuminating the world, it makes everything visible.

We make our clients' dreams visible in the designs we create, with an experiential approach that ensures freshness and uniqueness like a new day.





Our ideology -

Inaraa is an architectural design firm, where we want to change the way people experience spaces and environments.

We believe that good design is a blend of the environment and the story it has to tell. Taking a human-centric approach, we believe in architecture that doesn't just look good, but is also inclusive of the people that interact with it.

We create that which is simple, yet sophisticated and invokes a connection that makes our clients' feel one with the design.

The more connected one feels to a space, the more they want to return to that environment; in a business context, this translates to more hotel stays, more returning customers, more brand ambassadors, or happy employees willing to spend quality time in a comfortable office space.

Sustainable design is also an integral part of our ideology, hence we let our clients choose whether they would like their design to be environment friendly by making use of natural elements and creating buildings that are self-cooling, airy and well illuminated by natural light.

At Inaraa, we communicate with our clients to understand their vision and translate it into designs that allow them to experience the same in real world.

Email ID: inaraa.designs03@gmail.com