Suzhou Xuancai Baike Textile Technology Co., Ltd
Textiles & Upholstery in Suzhou
    • 240T bronzing pongee, Suzhou Xuancai Baike Textile Technology Co., Ltd Suzhou Xuancai Baike Textile Technology Co., Ltd Floors
    240T bronzing pongee

    Suzhou XuanCaiBaiKe Textile Technology Co., Ltd., before setting up a factory,
    had more than ten years of textile fabrics trading experience. Since the establishment of the factory, we have been committed to the development and application of luggage, handbags, footwear materials, household, and outdoor products fabrics. Mainly involves plain, twill, jacquard, yarn-dyed, cationic,and other products, specifications includes 1680D, 840D, 420D, 210D, 68D, 1200D, 900D, 600D, 300D, 150D, etc.

    According to customer requirements, we can conduct coating processing such as
    waterproof, PA, PU, silver coating, white coating, air permeability, and moisture permeability, PVC calendering, foaming and yili rubber, and we can also do TPU. PE.EVA coating, etc.

    Services
    lining fabric, polyester fabric, and Recycled fabric
    Service areas
    • America
    • Canada
    • India
    • China
    • Suzhou
    Address
    No.1532.Shangchen RD, Tongluo Town, Wujiang DIS, Suzhou, Jiangsu provice, China
    215200 Suzhou
    China
    +86-51263086738 www.baiketextile.com
