savioandrupa
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews
    • Savio & Rupa Interior Concepts is a professional interior design company operating from Bangalore. They are known for their stylish, contemporary and urbane designs. Their work includes designs for Residential, Retail, Commercial and Hospitality. They serve elite customers belonging to luxury, high- end luxury and ultra luxury segments. Their completed projects include high-end villas, grand luxury apartments, deluxe resorts, ultra modern corporate office spaces and premium retail boutiques/malls.

    Address
    no 91, 2nd floor, 1st c main road
    560034 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8025530777 savioandrupa.com

    Reviews

    Deb Prasad Ghosh (CareerNet)
    They dont projects below 2500 Sqft which I got to know only when I called them.
    about 1 year ago
