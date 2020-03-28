Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
HAMID PAWASKAR
Interior Architects in Thane, Maharashtra, India
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 2BHK Interior Design, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    2BHK Interior Design, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR BedroomBeds & headboards
    2BHK Interior Design, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +2
    2BHK Interior Design
    2BHK Design Concept, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR
    2BHK Design Concept, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR
    2BHK Design Concept, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR
    +1
    2BHK Design Concept
    2BHK Interior Design, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    2BHK Interior Design, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    2BHK Interior Design, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR Kitchen units
    +6
    2BHK Interior Design
    3BHK Interior Design, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR Wooden doors
    3BHK Interior Design, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR Modern living room
    3BHK Interior Design, HAMID PAWASKAR HAMID PAWASKAR Modern living room
    +4
    3BHK Interior Design

    A detail-oriented and talented Interior Designer with more than 18 years of experience in creating and designing commercial and residential spaces and establishments. Has a piece of good modern knowledge and experience in designing various kinds of furniture and fixtures. Maintain up to date with the latest trends and traditional interior concepts used in different cultures.

    Services
    Interior Design, 3d Visualization, and CAD Services
    Service areas
    • Thane
    • Navi Mumbai
    • Mumbai & PAN India
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    A302, EDEN PARK, TANWAR NAGAR KAUSA, Thane, Maharashtra
    400612 Thane, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-7208753377
    Legal disclosure


     

      Add SEO element