Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ground 11 Architects
Architects in Pune
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bungalow,Dhankawdi,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    Bungalow,Dhankawdi,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    Bungalow,Dhankawdi,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    Bungalow,Dhankawdi,Pune
    2bhk Sample flat,Mundhwa,Kp Annexe, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    2bhk Sample flat,Mundhwa,Kp Annexe, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    2bhk Sample flat,Mundhwa,Kp Annexe, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    +6
    2bhk Sample flat,Mundhwa,Kp Annexe
    Ground 11 Office,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects Modern study/office
    Ground 11 Office,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    Ground 11 Office,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    +25
    Ground 11 Office,Pune
    Residence,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    Residence,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    Residence,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects
    +3
    Residence,Pune
    Residence,New Beach,California, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects Classic style bedroom
    Residence,New Beach,California, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects Modern style bedroom
    Residence,New Beach,California, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects Modern living room
    +6
    Residence,New Beach,California
    Villa,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects Modern houses
    Villa,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects Modern houses
    Villa,Pune, Ground 11 Architects Ground 11 Architects Modern houses
    +2
    Villa,Pune
    Show all 11 projects

    Ground 11 Architects is a full service architectural and interior design firm with over a hundred completed projects of various scales and building typologies. Our skills lie in the quick and comprehensive design and management of projects from conception to delivery. We have a large portfolio of residential interiors and residential design projects that we have and continue to do in several countries including the United States, England, the Middle East, several countries in Africa, Australia and India.Our hallmark is meticulous planning and a high degree of technical knowledge as also an awareness of the constantly changing and evolving design aesthetic to match the visions and aspirations of our clients.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • Interior Design
    • Fitouts
    • landscape design
    • urban design
    • Master planning.
    Service areas
    • India
    • U.S.A
    • England
    • australia
    • UAE
    • East and West Africa.
    Address
    First floor Maple Point,near sungrace high school.off oxford village road,Wanowrie
    411040 Pune
    India
    +91-9890010106 www.ground11.com
      Edit SEO element