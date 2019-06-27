insitu : a place where something should be.
we are an interior and space design practice thriving on the age old idea of crafting in place.
craft is irrelevant without function and context.
we are a bombay based studio taking on projects related to interior design, architecture, exhibition, furniture and objects tailor made for the user, function and context.
- Services
- architecture
- interior design
- wall feature
- furniture design
- product design
- home decor
- wall art
- Service areas
- Mumbai
- Address
-
Ground Floor, Fatima Villa, 33, Chapel Road, Next to Dukes Restaurant, Bandra West
400050 Mumbai
India
+91-9819972390 www.insitu.co.in
Traditional craftsmen are principal carriers of the body of skills and knowledge required to use traditional materials and technologies. In a context of today, where individual scopes are so well defined in building cultures, the craftsmen are often looked at as an execution team, completely independent of design. Through our practice we are constantly trying to reconfigure the role of the architect and the craftsmen in every project.