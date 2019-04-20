Your browser is out-of-date.

Verve design studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (0)
Projects

    CA Office
    3BHK flat
    Master bedroom

    Verve design studio specializes in bringing outstanding design to all areas of interiors. We intent to provide complete, high level design service for a wide range of projects within the built environment including residential, commercial and retail projects. We aim at understanding the clients requirements in complete. We listen to our clients' needs and preferences, interpret these needs, and then transform them into a beautiful and comfortable homes.

    "Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works."

    Services
    Planning, 3D designing, and execution
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Mukundnagar
    411037 Pune
    India
    +91-8275141705
