Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mybeautifulife
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 14Projects (14) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • site at prabhadevi, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Front doors Blue
    site at prabhadevi, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Front doors
    site at prabhadevi, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
    +51
    site at prabhadevi
    high end residential project at malad , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
    high end residential project at malad , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
    high end residential project at malad , Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern style bedroom
    +37
    high end residential project at malad
    Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
    Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
    Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern style bedroom
    +9
    Dream
    site at worli (mumbai), Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
    site at worli (mumbai), Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
    site at worli (mumbai), Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern living room
    +25
    site at worli (mumbai)
    project site at juhu, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Commercial spaces White
    project site at juhu, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Commercial spaces White
    project site at juhu, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Commercial spaces White
    +17
    project site at juhu
    Trinity, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern houses
    Trinity, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern houses
    Trinity, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern houses
    +9
    Trinity
    Show all 14 projects

    Mybeautifulife has provided interior design solutions to high-end residential and commercial projects with around twenty years of experience. We believe a beautiful design is more than just choosing colors and furniture, it must also serve the unique needs of each client and reflect their personality through designs. Our work incorporates timeless proportion and scale, meticulous detailing and experiments in material palettes fora variety of projects.

    We design spaces that hold true to our philosophy "A space  has  no  boundaries,  and  has  endless possibilities."
    Blending modern, vintage , and customized furnishings with one-of-a kind fixtures, finishes and carefully selected art, the firm creates spaces that are luxurious and sophisticated while simultaneously warm, welcoming and comfortable. 

    With presence across India, we enable access to the residents in and around major cities.

    Services
    • 1) Conceptual Design a)Interior elevations and renderings b)Blueprint reviews and space planning c) Custom cabinet design 2) Construction Specification and Selections a) Selections of tile
    • Lighting
    • hardware
    • Plumbing
    • etc. b) Lighting plan design and review 3) Furnishings a) Home furnishings selections b) Floor planning c) Design consultation 4) Project Management
    Service areas
    Mumbai and India-wide
    Company awards
    IAD, IIID, Zingy Awards, Aces of Space Awards
    Address
    G-1, Chandan, 154, S. V. road, Vile parle (W)
    400056 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820333059 www.mybeautifulife.me

    Reviews

    manasi tandel manasi tandel
    There is a fine line between a balanced remarkable style and comfort. Objects and materials need to blend in a way that strike you while soothing you at the end of a long day. Sonali has achieved the perfect balance of aesthetics. Further, not only it is easy to discuss ideas and design desires with them but they are also fun to work .
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2019
    Edit
    Kamal Thacker
    over 2 years ago
    Rakesh Raks
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element