Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Khushalani Associates
Architects in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Khushalani Associates is a Multi-Disciplinary design firm led by Architect Rajiv Khushalani. In the first year of its inception, it became the only Indian firm to have featured in the prestigious EVOLO Skyscrapers Competition for its project ‘Poro-City’. The firm’s portfolio includes a range of projects in diverse disciplines –Mass Housing, Villas and Bungalows, Interiors for High-end Residential Corporate spaces and Hospitality –spread across India, The Middle East and Africa.

    Through our International collaborative group OMNIDE, we cater to projects across the world. The Team at Khushalani Associates comprises of young and talented professionals who take pride in delivering each project on schedule while striking a fine balance between creativity and functionality.

    Services
    • Interior Designing & Execution
    • Building Facades
    • Building Designs
    • Mass Housing Projects
    Service areas
    Architecture, Interiors, and Mumbai
    Address
    B-504-505 Kotia Nirman Opposite Laxmi Industrial Estate New Link Road, Andheri West
    400053 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2226731188 www.khushalani.in
      Add SEO element