Khushalani Associates is a Multi-Disciplinary design firm led by Architect Rajiv Khushalani. In the first year of its inception, it became the only Indian firm to have featured in the prestigious EVOLO Skyscrapers Competition for its project ‘Poro-City’. The firm’s portfolio includes a range of projects in diverse disciplines –Mass Housing, Villas and Bungalows, Interiors for High-end Residential Corporate spaces and Hospitality –spread across India, The Middle East and Africa.

Through our International collaborative group OMNIDE, we cater to projects across the world. The Team at Khushalani Associates comprises of young and talented professionals who take pride in delivering each project on schedule while striking a fine balance between creativity and functionality.