Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Label Homes
Interior Designers & Decorators in Faridabad
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Label homes is a Delhi-NCR based home interior design brand specializing in residential projects. Our high-end design services are tailored to meet each client’s needs that encompass total turn key for our client’s homes, delivering distinctive designs which reflect our values of thoughtful designs.

    Our focus areas: Cost optimization,Space utilization,Comfortable n practical designs, Style and character

    Services
    • Residential interior & decoration
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Modular Wardrobes
    • False Cieling
    • Re-struturing & Renovation
    • Decorating & Accessorising
    • Room Designing
    Service areas
    Faridabad and Greater Faridabad
    Address
    121002 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9717718948 www.labelhomes.com
      Add SEO element