Ajay Infrastructures is one of the leading designing and construction companies.An astounding 15 years of experience and expertise, we one of the most trusted and capable providers of designing and construction. We have successfully finished more than 200 projects both commercial, residential and Industrial as well.
We are committed to providing quality services to our clients. We keep on building our reputation step by step with customer satisfaction.
- Services
- Residential Constructions
- Commercial constructions
- Independent constructions
- Service areas
- Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts
- Address
-
S3,Saptagiri Apts , Srinivasa colony west , Srnagar
500038 Hyderabad
India
+91-9866971122 www.ajayinfras.com
Ajay Infrastructures is large enough to offer the range of services needed, to deliver projects with personal attention to our clients’ quality standards, schedules, and budgets. Our skilled teams take pride in guiding a project from conception to successful completion. Ajay Infras partners with clients from the very beginning to listen to their needs and develop a clear and shared vision for a project.Then we collaborate with talented architects, engineers, and subcontractors to bring that vision to life. This interactive approach ensures quality workmanship and attention to detail every step of the way and a finished structure you can be proud of. We provide all types of construction releated services to our reputed clients.