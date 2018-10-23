Your browser is out-of-date.

Vadhia Interiors Pvt Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    3 BHK Interiors For Mr Dileep
    3BHK Residential Interior in Bangalore

    Vadhia Interiors Pvt Ltd. aims to accentuate any living space into unique, gorgeously styled environment. Gone are those days when you had to rely on different agencies for your interior projects. We are a centralized entity and aim to minimize the toil and struggle of our clients.Our services, when accompanied by your vision results in a superstructure of precision and perfection.

    At Vadhia Interiors, we cater premium residences & commercial spaces.

    Vadhia Interiors Pvt Ltd, A company preserves a 45 year old legacy which was started by Shri Purshottam R Vadhia. This journey was not just enjoyed by the pioneers but has also led to optimum satisfaction from the customer’s side.This legacy continues to work its magic even today and is regarded as the most reliable and credible company in this field.

    Our services define us. We focus on conceptional designs that ensure space utilization based on your visualization. Our exceptional execution results in great living spaces that can only be called picturesque. We deliver only world class decor that employs highest quality laminates, veneers and other materials.

    Services
    • Turnkey Interior Solution
    • Interior Decoration
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    Karnataka
    Address
    #187, Sachidananda Nagar, Jnanakshi Layout, Double Road, Raja Rajeshwari NAgar,
    560098 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9901001030 www.viplindia.co
    Luxurious Homes | Mesmerizing Offices

