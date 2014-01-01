From 2014 back in the time, we were stabilized with a shared vision of defining a new emergent Indian architecture. the firm has been focused on its approach as a skillful balance of talent, experience, and hard work. Providing services in Architecture, Interior design and Design Coordination across a wide range of building types including Workspaces, Residences, Retail and Hospitality, our core values are targeted at Design excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, while enabling Brand identities.