Reliable Building Solutions
Home Builders in Noida
Reviews (0)
    +2
    We build affordable, fully insulated, ultra-fast constructing, disaster-resistant buildings using a technology known as ICF (Insulated Concrete Formwork). We also undertake retrofitting of roof and wall insulation, waterproofing, and aesthetic enhancement using EPS-based architectural ornaments, facade elements, cornices, etc. To learn more about our products and services, please visit https://www.building-insulation-india.com

    Services
    • Construction of 100% insulated building
    • Roof Insulation
    • Wall insulation
    • Flat roof insulation
    • Sloping roof insulation
    • Waterproofing
    • Corrugated roof insulation
    • Ultra-fast construction
    • Disaster-resistant construction
    • EPS-based facade elements
    • EPS-based architectural ornaments
    • EPS-based cornices
    • EPS-based facade fins
    • EPS-based shading overhangs
    • Building insulation
    • Show all 15 services
    Service areas
    India and Noida
    Address
    201304 Noida
    India
    +91-9818058899 www.building-insulation-india.com
