KARAN DESAI | Architecture + Design, focusing on furniture and interior design. Inspired by contemporary aesthetics and clean lines, the studio beautifies projects both residential and commercial on varying scales. From ideation rooms to offices , homes to private getaways, the team designs projects and products in close association with clients to deliver unique results and reflect personal tastes with consolidating the studio’s vision.

Karan Desai | HOME is a step at sensitizing spaces that we build from the outside which aims at encouraging the touch of hand to make the products used by the hand, an initiative to own the human impressions on objects in this machine made world. An ideology of design to restore the stories told by hand made products, each slightly different weaving the grace of human touch to a finished elegant product.