Nitido Interior design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    Commercial - Mulund
    Commercial - Mulund, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Industrial style bars & clubs Solid Wood White
    Commercial - Mulund, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Industrial style bars & clubs Bricks White
    Commercial - Mulund
    Residential - Gamadia Road
    Residential - Gamadia Road, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood Brown
    Residential - Gamadia Road, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood Brown
    Residential - Gamadia Road
    Residential - Juhu 2
    Residential - Juhu 2, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Modern living room Grey
    Residential - Juhu 2, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Modern style bedroom Bricks Black
    Residential - Juhu 2
    Residential - Juhu
    Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood Wood effect
    Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style windows & doors Solid Wood Wood effect
    Residential - Juhu
    Commercial - Dadar
    Commercial - Dadar, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Commercial spaces Bamboo Brown
    Commercial - Dadar, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Commercial spaces Bamboo Brown
    Commercial - Dadar
    Commercial - Khar
    Commercial - Khar, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Study/officeDesks Solid Wood Wood effect
    Commercial - Khar, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Study/officeDesks Solid Wood Wood effect
    Commercial - Khar
    Nitido = Clean + Pure

    Nitido Design is a reputed Mumbai based turnkey interior design practice known for its thoughtful approach to design and its sharp attention to details, quality and finishing.

    Using the finest of materials, the latest in innovations and the most precise craftsmanship we deliver projects and products that are designed to exceed your expectations.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Contracting—1. Masonry 2.Carpentry 3.Tiling 4. Electrical 5.Plaster and false ceiling 6.Painting 7.Polishing
    • Furnishing and Styling.
    Service areas
    India and MUMBAI
    Company awards
    -
    Address
    101, Mary Palace, Veronica Street, Opposite Mt. Carmel Church, Bandra West.
    400050 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820210311 www.nitidodesign.com
