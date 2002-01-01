Hangzhou Hetai Safety Belt Co.,Ltd was established in 2010, located in Hangzhou .We are a professional personal security products manufacturer ,mainly produce full body safety harness and safety rope . We have created our own brand “HOATER”. Our products are exported to all over the world , such as Europe ,North America ,South America ,Southeast Asia, Africa,the Middle East and so on .

We strictly follow with ISO9001:2008 ,CE/EN and ANSI/CSA standards .we have advance dynamic test machine ,static test machine ,salt spray test machine and R&D personnel . All our products was individually inspected by QC.

Main production industrial and rescue safety belts, military and police safety belts, rock climbing safety belts, high-altitude safety ropes, escape fall prevention equipment systems and technical and training services