Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hangzhou Hetai Safety Belt Co.,Ltd
Building Supplies in Hangzhou
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Energy/Shock absorber, Hangzhou Hetai Safety Belt Co.,Ltd Hangzhou Hetai Safety Belt Co.,Ltd Classic airports
    Energy/Shock absorber

    Hangzhou Hetai Safety Belt Co.,Ltd was established in 2010, located in Hangzhou .We are a professional personal security products manufacturer ,mainly produce full body safety harness and safety rope . We have created our own brand “HOATER”. Our products are exported to all over the world , such as Europe ,North America ,South America ,Southeast Asia, Africa,the Middle East and so on .

    We strictly follow with ISO9001:2008 ,CE/EN and ANSI/CSA standards .we have advance dynamic test machine ,static test machine ,salt spray test machine and R&D personnel . All our products was individually inspected by QC.

    Main production industrial and rescue safety belts, military and police safety belts, rock climbing safety belts, high-altitude safety ropes, escape fall prevention equipment systems and technical and training services

    Services
    • safety harnes
    • shock absorber
    • harness double lanyard
    Service areas
    • America
    • India
    • China
    • Canada
    • Hangzhou
    Company awards
    ISO9001:2008 ,CE/EN and ANSI/CSA
    Address
    NO.268 DAKANG ROAD , QINGSHAN LAKE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CITY ,HANGZHOU ,ZHEJIANG, CHINA
    310000 Hangzhou
    China
    +86-15906618900 www.hoater-safety.com
      Add SEO element