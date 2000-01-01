Architectural design is a process which involves composing a thought, a concept, functional requirements, aesthetic sensibilities and finally realising the dream. Thus, creating a language which is unique to an individual. Finding the right balance between functions, aesthetics and economics makes for a good design.

n+s design studio was established in 2000 by Neesha Alwani and Shruti Jalan. The practice is dedicated to meet the needs and resources of the contemporary world. We strive to search for optimal solutions that result in a functionally, aesthetically and economically built environment tailored to fulfill the requirements of our clients. Our expertise lie in Architectural Design, Interior Design and Furniture Design. We collaborate with artists, sculptors, furniture designers, product designers, landscape architects and structural consultants depending on the requirement of the project and the client. Our portfolio comprises of residential, commercial, retail, office and hospitality projects. Our projects have given us the opportunity to experiment and push the envelope to bring a new quality of life to its users and the context they inhabit. As architects and designers it has been our duty to resolve an ever-increasing number of concerns and issues, which are required to be taken into account in the process of development and realization of an idea.