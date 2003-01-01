Founded in 2003 by partners Christine Mueller and Pankaj Vir Gupta, the office of vir.mueller architects combines architectural research, education, and practice. Prior to establishing the firm, both partners worked for renowned architectural offices in the United States, Europe, and India. vir.mueller architects strives to create timeless aesthetic relationships, evoking the spirit of contemporary culture, ecology, and technology. According primacy to the process of design, our work evolves as a response to the particular character of each program, site, and budget. At every scale, the firm emphasizes the integrity of material and craftsmanship, establishing a fundamental relationship between the physical environment, and the art of making architecture. The professional work of vir.mueller architects has been widely published and awarded – in North America, in Europe, and in India.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- urban design and planning
- Service areas
- New Delhi
- Company awards
- 2015 All India Stone Architectural Awards; Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ahmedabad University
- 2014 Trends Excellence Awards for Architecture and Design; Vasant Vihar Residence
- 2014 Fritz-Höger Award for Excellence in Brick Architecture; Defence Colony ResidenceVasant Vihar Residence
- 2014 Wienerberger Brick Awards; Vasant Vihar Residence
- 2013 Trends Excellence Awards for Architecture and Design; Woodwalk Showroom
- 2013 BRICK Development Association Award; Defence Colony Residence
- 2012 DETAIL Prize; Woodwalk Showroom
- 2011 Ace of Space Award; Wolkem India Ltd.
- 2011 Jugaad Urbanism: Exhibition by AIA, New York; Delwara Public Toilets
- 2006 Boston Society of Architects; Beacon Hill Residence
- 2006 American Institute of Architects Award; Golconde: The Introduction of Modernism in India
- 2004 Traveling Exhibition inaugurated at the University of Texas, Austin; Golconde: The Introduction of Modernism in India
- 2003 George Nakashima Foundation for Peace; Golconde: The Introduction of Modernism in India
- 2001 Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts; Golconde: The Introduction of Modernism in India
- Address
-
c7/125, safdarjung development area
110016 New Delhi
India
+91-1126565633 www.virmueller.com