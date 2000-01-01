An ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company, The Steel Plates Factory (a division of Metline) is a leading stockholder, processor and supplier of high quality stainless steel plates, stainless steel sheets, stainless steel coils, stainless steel strips; alloy steel plates, special alloy plates, mild steel plates, mild steel coils, hot rolled coils, hot rolled plates, cold rolled coils in Mumbai, India.

As one of the biggest stock holder, service provider and steel processor in India, we can offer stainless steel coils, stainless steel sheets, and stainless steel plates

Our stainless steel coils, stainless steel sheets and plates are available in 5 finishes: Hot rolled no.1 mill finish, 2B (industrial finish with no grain), #4 (polished finish with grain in one direction, also known as Matte finish), #8 mirror (mirror polish, highly reflective finish with no grain) and bright annealed finish.

We offer stainless steel coils, stainless steel plates and stainless steel sheets in a thickness range of 0.15mm to 100mm with width of 1000mm, 1250mm, 1500, 2000mm mainly in stainless steel 201, 430, 431, 439, 441, 304/304L and stainless steel 316L grade. METLINE stocks a wide range of stainless steel plates and stainless steel sheets in 304/304L, 316/316L, 321/321H, Duplex, 310S, 317L and 347H grade.

We are suppliers of stainless steel sheets, stainless steel plates and stainless steel coils in a wide range of grades in 200, 300 and 400 series and in various finishes including BA, 2B and hot rolled with or without surface protection (PVC coating). Our stainless steel plate and coil products are supplied along with relevant material test certificates, mill certification as per EN 10204 3.1, NABL approved lab test reports.

Our stainless steel sheet, stainless steel plate and stainless steel coil products are widely used across various industries including oil and gas, pharmaceutical, textile, water piping systems, acid and chemical, food processing and beverage, petrochemical refineries, automobile, cement, paper and pulp manufacturing.

Stainless Steel Plates, Stainless Steel Sheets, Stainless Steel Coils Stock and Product Range

1. Stainless Steel Grades: AISI 304/304L (1.4301/1.4307), AISI 316/316L (1.4401/1.4404), 316 Ti (1.4571), 310S (1.4845), 317L, 321, 321H, 904L, AISI409 (1.2083), AISI420 (1.4021), AISI430 (1.4016), AISI439 (1.4510), AISI441 (1.4509), 201, 202 4% Nickel, J4 1% Nickel Materials, JT, SS 204 Cu

2. Production Process: Hot Rolled Stainless Steel, Cold Rolled Stainless Steel | Specification: ASTM A240/A480

3. Finish: No. 1, 2D, 2B, BA (Bright Annealed), No.3, No. 4 (Matt Finish), HL (Hair Line), No.8 (Mirror), Both sides finish available, Paper interleave available, PVC/PE Coating

4. Mills: Jindal Stainless Limited (India), Aperam, Arcelormittal, Acerinox, Thyssenkrupp, Outokumpu, TISCO, Baosteel, YUSCO, MEXINOX, Sumitomo, JFE Stainless, Nippon Yakin Kogyo, DKC Korea, Posco Korea

5. Thickness Range: Minimum 0.22mm to 8mm (Stainless Steel Coils), 0.8mm – 5.0mm (Stainless Steel Sheets), 6.0mm to 100.00mm (Stainless Steel Plates)

6. Width: 30mm to 2500mm, 1000mm, 1219mm, 1250mm, 1500mm, 2000mm, 2500mm | Length: 2500, 3000mm, 6000mm, Plasma Cut or Machine Cut Custom Lengths