Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited
Home Appliances in Delhi
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kashikoi 5200X HP, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited Interior landscaping
    Kashikoi 5200X HP

    Johnson Controls Hitachi is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing customers across the world energy-efficient air conditioners. The company offers a wide range of window ACs and inverter split ACs to give you faster, economical cooling for your home and office spaces. Equipped with innovative smart-technologies to bring you state-of-the-art cooling; air conditioners from the house of JCI Hitachi are both eco-friendly and economical at once.

    Service areas
    DELHI
    Address
    301,Third Floor, DMRC Building New Ashok Nagar Metro Station
    110096 Delhi
    India
    +91-1122717161 www.hitachiaircon.in
      Add SEO element