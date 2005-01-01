Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhuji Ciwu Chaoneng Electrical Equipment Factory
Plumbers in Zhuji
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • pipe welder
  • pipe cutter
  • pipe welding machine

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hand welding machine, Zhuji Ciwu Chaoneng Electrical Equipment Factory Zhuji Ciwu Chaoneng Electrical Equipment Factory Prefabricated home Bricks Blue
    Hand welding machine

    Zhuji Ciwu Chaoneng Electrical Equipment Factory is a professional butt
    welders Manufacturers and PPR pipe cutter Suppliers.with 15 years production experience for plastic pipe welding machines,plastic pipe cutter,butt welder,pipeline pressure testing pumps and other hardware accessories .

    Our factory : Located in Zhuji city, zhejiang province, 50KM from xiaoshan airport and hangzhou east rail station, 3500 square meter, over 50 employees, annual sales exceed 3.0 Million dollars and export 70% of our products worldwide.

    Mainly products:

    1.Plastic pipe welding machine

    2.Plastic pie cutter

    3.Pipeline testing pump

    4.PE butt fusion welding machine

    5.Some hardware accessories

    Standard: ISO9001:2008 / GB4607.41-2005

    Products certificate:CE,ROHS

    Service areas
    • America
    • India
    • Korea
    • China
    • Japan
    • Zhuji
    Address
    Huangtong village, Ciwu town,Zhuji city, Zhejiang Province,China
    311800 Zhuji
    China
    +86-18757549603 www.danqingtools.com
      Add SEO element