Zhuji Ciwu Chaoneng Electrical Equipment Factory is a professional butt

welders Manufacturers and PPR pipe cutter Suppliers.with 15 years production experience for plastic pipe welding machines,plastic pipe cutter,butt welder,pipeline pressure testing pumps and other hardware accessories .

Our factory : Located in Zhuji city, zhejiang province, 50KM from xiaoshan airport and hangzhou east rail station, 3500 square meter, over 50 employees, annual sales exceed 3.0 Million dollars and export 70% of our products worldwide.

Mainly products:

1.Plastic pipe welding machine

2.Plastic pie cutter

3.Pipeline testing pump

4.PE butt fusion welding machine

5.Some hardware accessories

Standard: ISO9001:2008 / GB4607.41-2005

Products certificate:CE,ROHS