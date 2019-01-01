Your browser is out-of-date.

Renovart
Restoration & Renovation in Bangalore
    • Babu Elias' Residence, Renovart Renovart Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Babu Elias' Residence, Renovart Renovart Small kitchens
    Babu Elias' Residence, Renovart Renovart Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    +12
    Babu Elias' Residence
    MEG - Madras Sappers Officers' Bar, Renovart Renovart Rustic style museums
    MEG - Madras Sappers Officers' Bar, Renovart Renovart Rustic style museums
    MEG - Madras Sappers Officers' Bar, Renovart Renovart Rustic style museums
    +15
    MEG - Madras Sappers Officers' Bar
    Interiors @Ajmera villows, Renovart Renovart Small bedroom Solid Wood
    Interiors @Ajmera villows, Renovart Renovart Small bedroom
    Interiors @Ajmera villows, Renovart Renovart Classic style dining room
    +4
    Interiors @Ajmera villows
    Renovart cover, Renovart Renovart Balcony
    Renovart cover
    Renovation @Purva sunshine, Renovart Renovart Classic style bathroom
    Renovation @Purva sunshine, Renovart Renovart Classic style bathroom
    Renovation @Purva sunshine, Renovart Renovart Classic style bathroom
    +2
    Renovation @Purva sunshine

    Renovart was founded with a strong desire to bring beauty into your daily lives, something that you will never stop being in awe of. We aspire to create spaces that will make you want to wake up each morning and be satisfied even if you sit at home all day. We would like to believe that this is why the number of clients we work with are steadily increasing.

    Our work is not just limited to turnkey services for brand new spaces. We also help you renovate a space to reach its maximum potential. We really believe that there is always a scope for improvement, and would love to magically transform your house into its best form.

    Services
    • Home renovation
    • Interiors
    • Bathroom Renovation
    • Modular kitchen
    • Commercial interiors
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Company awards
    Houzz Best of 2019 award for service
    Address
    273/1,18th D main, koramangala 6th block
    560095 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7760492115 www.renovart.in
