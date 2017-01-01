Moujza has been discreetly modifying homes, offices and restaurants/ cafes in your neighborhood since January 2017. Of course, the best part about being discreet is that you take all the credit, but need to experience none of the hassle

Consultants with Moujza are known to be the best listeners in the business. Our team prides itself on collaborating with our clients to channel their vision.

We provide complete solution for Interiors, Infrastructure Construction, Interior Design, Project Management & Execution for all kinds of Commercial, Residential & Retail Projects.

Our aim is to develop design & implement the most innovative yet cost effective solution for each project of its size whether it is fresh design or a total redesign to increase the amount of usable space.

MOUJZA has the experience and expertise to ensure promised design concept is translated into reality, budget with desired quality & minimum disruption to business operation. We serve every client promptly, efficiently & courteously. With a competent team of engineers, supervisors & workmen, MOUJZA successfully executed various construction & interior design projects for a variety of clients.