Maayish Architects
Architects in Gurgaon
Projects

    Renovation
    Studio apartment
    OM - A Sustainable Living
    Furniture showroom
    3 BHK in New Delhi

    "MAAYISH" is a word of urdu origin meaning "SUSTAINANCE", hence the firm strongly believes in creating the comfortable spaces for its users sustainance using good design skills and creativity.

    Having worked with senior architects, "MAAYISH ARCHITECTS" was started by a young entrepreneur Ar. Abhishek Gaur in the year 2016 with an experience of 5 years. He studied architecture from Amity university, Haryana. The firm have executed projects of architecture and interiors in Delhi ncr with highly satisfied customers. Firm specialises in residential architecture and interiors but does not miss an opportunity to work on a different scale and type of project.

    Maayish architects aims at understanding its client's requirements first and then move ahead with the project.

    Basic phases that an average project goes through are :

    1). Understanding client's needs

    2). Design presentation

    3). Finalising the design and drawings

    4). Execution

    The firm looks for high class residential and interior clients and tries to fulfill their requirements with great sense of creativity and design.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior designing
    • renovation
    • modular kitchen
    • modular wardrobes
    Service areas
    NCR and Gurgaon
    Company awards
    • 1). A3F S D Sharma design award—1st position
    • 2). Archotsav Design Award—1st position
    Address
    136, sector 5 (part 6)
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-8826503632 www.maayisharchitects.com
