vardan infra
Architects in Lucknow
Reviews (7)
    Vardan Infra is an architecture and interior designing firm that renders interior construction and decoration services to places in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Vardan Infra provides full project management, turnkey services & post construction services for both new & renovated facilities. Vardan Infra Professional Panel & Associates consists of visualizers, engineers, designers, planners and technicians.

    Mission and Vision: 1. To be recognized by our clients and peers as the most admired firm in our profession. 2. To be lauded as a firm led by acknowledged experts in our target markets. 3. To create a unified, stimulating and rewarding environment that makes outstanding people fight to join and love to stay. Our Services: We provide multi-disciplinary services through a strong team of contemporary professionals to meet today’s complex planning, design & building process and compliment all the essentials for the success of any kinds of project. Our Principle: 1. We seek to work with clients who share our commitment to quality and foster the development of long-term relationships based on the trust we earn through our performance. 2. We seek to align ourselves with our clients’ goals, delivering services that consistently meet their quality, schedule and cost objectives. 3. We commit ourselves to a process of continuous quality improvement, using the power of our imagination, knowledge and experience to contribute to our clients' success.

    Services
    • Architect
    • Interior Designer
    • Vastu Consultant
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Landscaping
    • Renovation Architect
    • Renovation Interior Designer
    • Commercial Vastu
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh
    Address
    161, Lekhraj Market-3, Indira Nagar
    226016 Lucknow
    India
    +91-6393863991 www.vardaninfra.com

    Reviews

    Sanjay Verma
    Excellent design very cooperative
    over 1 year ago
    Lazlo Software Solution Private Limited
    Experience Architecture design as well as expert in civil construction too.
    over 1 year ago
    ranjeet singh
    Best Architect in Lucknow as per vastu design and interior renovation.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
