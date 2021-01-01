Your browser is out-of-date.

SQAS INTERIORS PVT. LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi
Reviews (6)
    SQAS INTERIORS Pvt.Ltd is driven by the principles of creativity, originality, consideration and enthusiasm. We pride ourselves as one of the best residential,offices and commercial Interiors designers in Delhi (NCR). We have a fearless attitude and approach towards Interiors designing. We always have an unquenchable thirst for what is new, interesting, exciting and creative. We pride ourselves in outshining the very depth of design by delivering in luxurious, creative and beautiful homes that directly corresponds to our client needs.Aim to Provide Best Solution. Our aim is to provide our clients with a personalized and customized design that goes beyond their imagination. We conceive an exclusive and chic design that not only reflect our client’s taste and preferences but also enriches their lives. Our design reflects the style, desires and personality of our clients that are sophisticated, subtle and elegant. We work passionately with our clients so as to achieve an opulent end result which they cherish for a lifetime. We like design to be visually powerful, intellectually elegant and above all timeless.

    Services
    Residential, Commercial, and Hospitality
    Service areas
    DELHI (NCR)
    Address
    G-8, Ground floor, Shaheen Bhag Near cribs hospital sarita Vihar-Kalindikunj Road New Delhi
    110025 Delhi
    India
    +91-9555194196 www.sqasinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Karan Kapoor
    The team is very unprofessional. I have installed sliding door from them in march 2021 and now since march the door was not working. In april 2022 when i called them they took 1 week to arrange the Carpainter and now on the last day They have asked for 1500 rupees for the visit and maintenance. Such u professional people especially Kamar and Wasim. Do not buy or take service from them. Pathetic service and bad product. The product was also not installed properly and was damaged from day 1. You can look at the pictures. I have not charged for the damaged product in the beginning and now they are changing for the repair.
    about 2 months ago
    pramod kumar
    We are quite satisfied by the design and execution of the project and have received adequate service post. we wish ' SQAS interiors all the best for future projects.
    over 3 years ago
    Firdoush Alam
    SQAS Interiors is the name of company who known for Home/Office and all type of Design. I have worked with them and I am fully satisfied and I’ll prefer to all who visit the site to give a chance to with SQAS Interiors...
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
