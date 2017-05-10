WAK Interiors is a full-service interior design company located in the Lucknow area since 2009 and in Mumbai area since 2018, specializing in both residential and commercial design. Whether you need a quick refresh of furniture and paint colors, or an extensive whole-house renovation, we can provide the expertise to make sure the project runs smoothly and gives you the best results possible.Because we are a high class design firm, we are extremely flexible and nimble. We have relationships with many local craftsmen and subcontractors, so you can be assured that your project is completed with the highest standards. Or, if you prefer, you can hire your own contractors, and we’ll work with them throughout the remodeling process.

A strong dealer’s support, excellent interaction with the architects and with the esteemed client backed by the quality work and our long lasting goodwill and above all our team of highly qualified and experienced engineers, administrative staff and dedicated labor force, is the real factors behind the success of our Company.

Therefore, if you are looking for perfect decorator, please turn your eyes on us to fulfill your desire expectations and aspirations about a right choice of right.

We hope and look forward to you for and opportunity to prove our ability and offer perfect job quality in near future.

We create spaces that deliver profitable, sustainable and future ready solutions.

Our Commitment 😎

We are committed to delivering inspired designs that fulfill client expectations through collaboration and exceptional service. Our goal is always to create designs tailored to our clients’ unique personal styles and practical needs. Much of our business comes from repeat clients and direct referrals. Once people hire us, they seem to want to do it again !!

!! Yourservice is our good fortune. !!

Every project is completed to a high standard due to regular communication and working to our proven systems. Our project managers are ready for challenges and have the ability to manage any task you throw at them. Our 5-Star Project delivery service ensures that every aspect of project management is controlled effectively.

At Office Principles we have a track record of quality

project management and we consider the smooth running of all our design, refurbishment, relocation and fit out projects to be of vital importance. We have a team of dedicated project managers who are responsible for the delivery and successful completion of every project we embark on.

The 5 aspects of our scheme include:

1. Great Communication – We share the whole ethos of the design for your project with our on-site team so that everyone has an understanding of what the final result should look like. We work together as a team, constantly exchanging and transferring ideas, to ensure the smooth running of your project. We hold weekly site meetings to keep you informed throughout the duration of the project.

2. Quality Standards – We strive for excellence at every level of the project. We are constantly snagging our work as we go, to safeguard a ‘snag-free’ finish when we hand the office over to you.

3. On Time – Whilst we are working on the design for your office we will be planning ahead and preparing detailed project programmes. This means we are ready to start on site as soon as you give the go-ahead. Our tight schedules are adhered to by all parties, and everyone is organised to ensure that we finish ready for you to start using the office space immediately.

4. Operate Safety and Sustainably –

well-being and protection is our constant concern. As an ISO 18001 accredited company , we take Health and Safety very seriously and always liaise with the best consultants to ensure all our sites are fully maintained in a risk averse way. We have a strict waste management policy in place to ensure that all our waste is recycled.

5. The ‘Fifth Star’ – what is your particular concern? Maybe you need to complete the commas room a week early, or noise levels must be kept to a minimum. As the client, you can choose the 5th aspect of our 5-Star Project Delivery and we guarantee it will be done.

" We empower our project managers to assume responsibility for your project and therefore the responsibility for its success. This level of understanding and responsibility is instilled by our project managers into the on-site team creating a positive, can-do culture with a clear vision of the objectives. "