MARBELLA is an interior designing studio that helps you make your desired spaces to reflect your personality and lifestyle. We help you get lavish yet affordable interiors with our most convenient services and expertise. We provide interior designing services for residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality projects.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- Mumbai
- Address
-
A-9, Labh Apartments, Opp. Veer Sawarkar Garden, TPH Road, Borivali West. Mumbai-92
400092 Mumbai
India
+91-9769996474 marbelladesigns.in