co_LAB Design Studio
Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    Rangwala Apartment
    2502 Angelica

    'Designs are best worked out in a team' - a simple thought that led to the inception of co_LAB Design Studio.


    co_LAB Design Studio offers a Design Consultancy and Turnkey Contracting service in Mumbai, specialized in High-End Residential Interiors & Architecture, co_LAB designs spaces ranging from Apartments, Villas, Restaurants, Commercial Offices, Retail & Hospitality Spaces to Multi-functional facilities.

    Services
    product design, interior design, and architecture
    Service areas
    Mumbai • Pune
    • Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    Address
    400064 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9769406448 www.instagram.com/co_lab.ds
