‘Designs are best worked out in a team’ - a simple thought that led to the inception of co_LAB Design Studio.
co_LAB Design Studio offers a Design Consultancy and Turnkey Contracting service in Mumbai, specialized in High-End Residential Interiors & Architecture, co_LAB designs spaces ranging from Apartments, Villas, Restaurants, Commercial Offices, Retail & Hospitality Spaces to Multi-functional facilities.
- Services
- product design, interior design, and architecture
- Service areas
- Mumbai • Pune
- Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
- Address
-
400064 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
India
+91-9769406448 www.instagram.com/co_lab.ds