Experion Developers Pvt Ltd has launched a high end lavishness Project WIND CHANTS,the magnificence of space on Dwarka Expressway in Sector 112 Gurgaon. Experion Developers brings to you an abode amidst the gentle breeze and greens, Experion Windchant. The project offers beautifully crafted 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK and 5BHK residential apartments, penthouses and duplex and residential villas with divide servant quarters at a reasonable price list.