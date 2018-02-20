Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Interior Paradise
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Goregaon Project, Interior Paradise Interior Paradise Modern dining room Plywood Wood effect
    Goregaon Project, Interior Paradise Interior Paradise Modern living room Plywood Beige
    Goregaon Project, Interior Paradise Interior Paradise Built-in kitchens Plywood Wood effect
    +1
    Goregaon Project
    Vasai Project, Interior Paradise Interior Paradise Small bedroom Engineered Wood Beige
    Vasai Project, Interior Paradise Interior Paradise Small bedroom Engineered Wood Beige
    Vasai Project, Interior Paradise Interior Paradise Modern living room Engineered Wood Brown
    +3
    Vasai Project
    Your home should tell the story of what you are and be a collection of what you live. The place where you live acts as a direct reflection of who you are and everyone is constantly working on adding elements that reflects them and generate a sense of belonging for them. We at INTERIOR PARADISE have a lot of experience and knowledge of the field, which allows us to curate the best spaces for you. We are a team of professionals with a unique sense of design and can deliver turnkey projects with utmost commitment and great satisfaction. Leave all the hard work to us and make your journey smooth. Contact us and get a free consultation and we will provide you your dream home.
    Services
    • Civil work
    • Furniture
    • False ceiling
    • Electrical work
    • Plumbing work
    • Fabrication
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    Address
    Shop no.3, Evershine Greens Society, Adarsh Nagar, Oshiwara, Jogeshwari west
    400102 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-8291429460 www.interior-paradise.in

    Reviews

    Alisha Khan
    over 1 year ago
    Rajesh Shah
    over 1 year ago
    Adil Sayed
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element