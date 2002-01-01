Your browser is out-of-date.

Zhejiang Sanjia Rubber Belt Co., Ltd
Building Supplies in Taizhou
    Heat Resistant Conveyor Belt, Zhejiang Sanjia Rubber Belt Co., Ltd
    Heat Resistant Conveyor Belt

    ZHEJIANG SANJIA RUBBER BELT CO., LTD located in China (Tiantai) rubber belts
    industrial city.Founded in 2002 covering more than 35,000 square meters, with total assets of 166.81 million yuan and registered capital of 50 million yuan. It is one of the local top 50 enterprises.

    The main varieties of conveyor belt are common type (nylon, polyester, steel
    cord), oil resistance, chemical resistance, heat resistance, cold resistance, fire-resistant, anti-tear, chevron conveyor belt, etc., is widely used in steel, electric power, port, metallurgy, mining, cement and other industries.

    Company with first-class production technology, advanced equipment, stable
    quality and modern management, the current has passed ISO9001:2008 quality management system certification and ISO14001 environmental management system certification and by department of commerce of Zhejiang province and other departments identified as"Zhejiang Province Famous Trademark", "Export Of Zhejiang Province Famous Brand", "Zhejiang Province High And New Technology Enterprise".

    Services
    conveyor belt and conveyor belt parts
    Service areas
    • America
    • Canada
    • Korea
    • Japan
    • India
    • China
    • Taizhou
    Address
    Tingtou Industrial Zone, Sanhe, Tiantai
    317207 Taizhou
    China
    +86-57683087877 www.sjbelt.com
