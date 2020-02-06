About Exemplary Services

Exemplary Services is one of Pune’s leading interior design and decoration firms catering to all categories of interior design and decoration projects. Their team of interior design experts provides comprehensive planning, designing, and implementation at affordable rates. Their goal is to meet the specifications of customers whether they need a complete transformation of the interiors through an extensive whole-house renovation, a quick makeover of a few rooms or even turnkey interiors for a brand new house or office. The team is committed to delivering timeless designs that fulfil client expectations through collaboration and exceptional service. Their experienced team of designers and concept developers create designs, which are not only practical, comfortable and low maintenance but also distinctive in style.

Work culture, project approach and ethos

Exemplary Services follows a structured approach and provides customised services for meeting the client’s design goals. They have a single point of contact to provide clients with the convenience of working with one person for all their design requirements from project planning to development and delivery. This seamless project culture enables easy adoption of changes and customisation as per the client’s requirement right from the design phase. The team’s stunning interior concepts are designed using advanced 3D technologies, which give clients a realistic visualisation of their completed home. They are experienced at executing multiple design styles, including Classic, Modern, Traditional and Industrial. The company’s ethos includes process transparency and absolute commitment towards all projects.

Range of services

The company’s services extend to both residential as well as commercial projects, including luxury villa design, complete house makeover, house renovation, new house interiors, retail outlets, exhibition outlets and office interiors. Their bouquet of interior design services includes complete apartment interior design, living room design, bathroom design, modular kitchen planning and bedroom wardrobe design.

Redesigning and Restyling

The team at Exemplary Services understand the significance of coordinating the right mix of colours, design elements, decorative pieces, furniture and furnishings to bring harmony to a home’s design. Their process of creating the perfectly balanced atmosphere includes presenting floor plans with furniture layout, wall and ceiling arrangements, and bathroom and kitchen plans along with tiles, mirrors and decorative lighting fixtures.

Modular design services

The company’s kitchen planning and design services include kitchen layouts, built-in wardrobes and loft cupboards, sideboards and bedside cabinets, and living room storage units and shelves

New project interior design

Clients who work with Exemplary Services can experience the joy of converting plain walls or a bare shell into a dream home or office with competent no-obligation quotes within a short period after submitting their requirement, following which there will be phone calls and face-to-face discussions.

Signature style

Exemplary Services’ signature style includes the selection of furniture and furnishings that complement the overall layout and structure of the house. With the perfect blend of imagination and innovation, the company ensures that the lack of resources or budget doesn’t prevent customers from getting the home of their dreams. Although they keep pace with the current trends and execute contemporary designs, the team follows a creative approach so that every house looks unique. The focus is on retaining an Indian touch while creating modern homes so that their designs look stylish and luxurious. Their project execution is timely, efficient and designed to ensure zero maintenance in the future.

Some Prestigious and Unique Projects by Exemplary Services

For an artistically inclined client, the company did the complete interiors for a 3800 sq ft house, using materials sourced from India as well as other countries such as Italy and Germany. The highlight was a signature entrance made of “tin foil Jaipuri Style”.

The design and execution, including interiors, of a 300 Megawatt thermal power plant in Shivpur.

Retail outlet design for sports brand “Wildcraft” based on its comprehensive theme of adventure and durability.

﻿Why choose Exemplary Services

At Exemplary Services, the intention is to turn clients’ dreams into reality. The design teams work with clients to iron out the minutest detail and carry out research to source the finest materials for the home interiors and execute projects using outstanding craftsmanship and perfect finishes that reflect the client’s taste. The aim is to create interiors that are a unique blend of traditional aesthetics and modern design. All the projects exemplify the concept of ‘affordable luxury’ and offer excellent value for money since they cover all aspects of interior design as well as after-sales support.

Design and Execution Team

The design and execution teams at Exemplary Servies strive to create the best result, irrespective of whether it a small makeover of a foyer, kids’ room or master bedroom, or for turning a boring bathroom into a place that delights. They pride themselves on working with spaces and materials that most designers might consider “not feasible” or “too small”, turning such residential or commercial projects into masterpieces that are in tandem with clients’ preferences and taste.

Future plans

Exemplary Services’ future plans include expanding its client base to growing suburban communities around cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad and Solapur, among others.