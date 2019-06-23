Your browser is out-of-date.

VR Interior Designerss
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dombivali
Reviews (3)
    "The Journey of House to Home"

    Your home should tell the story of who you are & be a collection of what you love.We @ VR Interior Designerss capturing spirit of our client and the essence of the space to design space in a best way.Your one -stop shop for Execute latest interior designs, colour ideas & Best Storage ideas.

    VR Interior Designerss is a Home interior customisation service for the modern home owner. We Serve Residential property owners in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palava, Dombivali.

    VR Interior Designerss is fast growing interior design firm, In a short period, VR Interior Designerss has served multiple customers & giving end to end Interior solutions, Our focus is on innovative solutions we ensure you get exactly what was promised through rigorous quality checks, use of trusted quality materials, timely delivery and transparent pricing.When it comes to residential interior design, the possibilities are endless. And the process can be overwhelming. You as a homeowner might have an idea what you want, but not know where to begin. That’s where our experience benefits you.

    We Design as per Vastu & Doing Turn Key Residential Projects with Modular Kitchen Work,Civil Works, Carpentry Works, POP Works Plumbing Works, Painting Works,Electrical Works Etc.

    Services
    • Interior Designers for Residential Projects
    • Modular Kitchen Work
    • Civil Works
    • Carpentary Works
    • POP Works Plumbing Works
    • Painting Works
    • Electrical Works
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Navi Mumbai
    • Thane
    • Palava
    • Dombivali
    • Kalyan
    Address
    1802 ,River scape , F wing, Casario,Palava,Navi Mumbai
    421204 Dombivali
    India
    +91-8291404315 www.vrinteriordesignerss.com
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Vaibhavii Bramankkar Vaibhavii Bramankkar
    Great and satisfying work done by v rinyerior designerss....
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2019
    Nisshigandh S Bhandarkar Nisshigandh S Bhandarkar
    Really journey from house to HOME
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2017
