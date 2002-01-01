Shanghai PG Aquariums & Landscaping Co., Ltd located in Changning
District, Shanghai, China.
PG Acrylic is one of "white hair" of acrylic projects in China, since the
year of 2002.
We have: - +50 workers- +1000 customers: overseas and domestic- more than 20
years’ experience of manufacturing and installation
Our core competencies are "20mm-600mm customized acrylic panels". We are one
of the first mover IN CHINA of acrylic panels projects for large custom acrylic aquarium, acrylic swimming pool, acrylic tunnel and oceanarium.
- Services
- acrylic swimming pool
- acrylic sheet
- Service areas
- America
- Canada
- Korea
- India
- China
- Shanghai
- Address
-
Room. 165, No. 615, West Tianshan Road, Changning District, Shanghai
210000 Shanghai
China
+86-18616019907 www.pgacrylic.com