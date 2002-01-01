Your browser is out-of-date.

Shanghai PG Aquariums &amp; Landscaping Co., Ltd
Landscape Architects in Shanghai
    Underwater Window for swimming pool
    Underwater Window for swimming pool

    Shanghai PG Aquariums & Landscaping Co., Ltd located in Changning
    District, Shanghai, China.

    PG Acrylic is one of "white hair" of acrylic projects in China, since the
    year of 2002.

    We have: - +50 workers- +1000 customers: overseas and domestic- more than 20
    years’ experience of manufacturing and installation

    Our core competencies are "20mm-600mm customized acrylic panels". We are one
    of the first mover IN CHINA of acrylic panels projects for large custom acrylic aquarium, acrylic swimming pool, acrylic tunnel and oceanarium.

    Services
    • acrylic swimming pool
    • acrylic sheet
    Service areas
    • America
    • Canada
    • Korea
    • India
    • China
    • Shanghai
    Address
    Room. 165, No. 615, West Tianshan Road, Changning District, Shanghai
    210000 Shanghai
    China
    +86-18616019907 www.pgacrylic.com
